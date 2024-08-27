Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 27 2024

Azerbaijan's artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 August 2024 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
Read more

Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

Based on the plan of the exercise, the units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas accomplished the activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery installations for combat use and other tasks.

The focus of the exercise is to maintain the high-level combat capability of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of the military personnel and to improve the command staff's skills in controlling artillery units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan's artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Latest See more