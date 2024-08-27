Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

27 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan that resulted in the death of at least 50 people.

Azernews reports that the Foreign Ministry has shared about this on X.

Appalled by the horrifying news of a terrorist attack that killed dozens in #Balochistan, #Pakistan.



We vehemently condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism threat, offer heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this awful attack, and express our firm… — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 26, 2024

"We are shocked by the news of the death of dozens of people as a result of the terrorist act committed in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, we strongly condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism and offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

It should be noted that at least 51 people died as a result of an attack by militants on passenger buses in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

