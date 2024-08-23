Azerbaijani President: Today, we have officially become allies with Uzbekistan

23 August 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have officially become allies today, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azernews reports.

“Today, we have officially become allies. This is indeed, as I agree, a historic moment. The treaty on allied relations is the highest international document that two countries can sign. Today in Tashkent, we are truly writing not just a new chapter, but a whole new book in our relations. Today, two brotherly nations, two independent, powerful, sovereign, and worthy states, have become official allies. This is a crucial foreign policy step that will shape our relations and, to a large extent, regional politics for the years to come,” the head of state underlined.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz