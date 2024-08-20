Massive amounts of mines discovered in four villages returned to Azerbaijan

20 August 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Although it was initially estimated that there could be around a hundred thousand mines in the occupied territories, it has become clear after the Patriotic War that this number exceeds one and a half million, Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Safikhanov, head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public Union, as he said at a press conference dedicated to the results of a project aimed at enhancing international support for mine clearance in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the largest monitoring efforts were conducted in May in the four villages returned to Azerbaijan during the delimitation process.

"These areas have also been heavily mined. Our mine clearance teams have even conducted searches within just 5-10 meters of Armenian posts. Unfortunately, mine incidents have occurred in those four villages during the process," he said.

