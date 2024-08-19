President Ilham Aliyev highlights historic nature of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the current state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Azernews reports.
“Undoubtedly, this visit is of a historic nature and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the friendly and allied relations between our countries,” the head of state pointed out.
