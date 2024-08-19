President Ilham Aliyev highlights historic nature of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan

19 August 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the current state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Azernews reports.

“Undoubtedly, this visit is of a historic nature and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the friendly and allied relations between our countries,” the head of state pointed out.

---

