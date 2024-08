18 August 2024 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of Agdam District Police Department held an event in accordance with the "Khas-Khas 2024" plan.

Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Azerews that during the event, 3,899 hemp plants growing wild and weighing more than 1 ton were collected and burned in the territory of the liberated villages of Khachindarband, Alimadatli and Aliagali in Agdam.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz