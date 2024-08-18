Minister Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani state border guards [PHOTO]

Azernews.Az

18 August 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the employees of the State Border Services of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports that the Minister of Economy shared about this on the "X".

"We convey our congratulations and best wishes to the employees of the State Border Service on the occasion of their professional holiday.

We thank you for your contributions to the protection of our borders and ensuring security, and we wish you good health and peace," the minister said.

