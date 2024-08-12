Mine incident occurs in Azerbaijan's Shahbuz

12 August 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On August 11, an explosion occurred in the "Qanlıgöl" highland area of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which had a contact line with Armenia and had not been cleared of mines, Azernews reports.

As a result of the incident, 2005-born Bəxtiyar Sultanov, a resident of the Sharur district, sustained various degrees of injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given the necessary medical assistance, and his condition remains critical.

The employees of the Shahbuz District Prosecutor's Office examined the scene of the incident with the participation of prosecutor-criminologist and engineer-fortification units of the Azerbaijan Army and performed other necessary procedural actions.

The Shahbuz District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fact.

