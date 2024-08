9 August 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

On August 9, a solemn ceremony was held in Astana to present the “Badge of Honor of the Heads of State of Central Asia” to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with other heads of state, attended the event.

---

