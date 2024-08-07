President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Russian Karachay-Cherkess Mufti's family

7 August 2024 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to relatives and friends of Ismail Berdiyev, the Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus and the Mufti of the Russian Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Azernews reports.

"I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing of Ismail Aliyevich Berdiyev, the Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus and the Mufti of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

Haji Ismail was a great friend of Azerbaijan. He made a significant contribution to the development of friendly and neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. In recognition of his many years of fruitful work in strengthening friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia, he was awarded the State Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Dostlug”.

Haji Ismail's extensive spiritual work in promoting religious tolerance and understanding, as well as deepening interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, earned him deep respect not only within his own country but also beyond its borders.

I fondly remember the meetings and conversations with Haji Ismail, especially our last meeting this past May in Baku. His bright memory will forever remain in our hearts.

I express my sincere condolences and share your pain in this heavy loss. I mourn with you.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 August 2024

---

