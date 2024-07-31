Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov met with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian in Tehran [PHOTOS]

31 July 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

On July 31, during his working visit to Tehran, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ali Asadov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's greetings and congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of assuming his presidential duties.

The Prime Minister presented President Masoud Pezeshkian with an invitation letter from President Ilham Aliyev to participate in COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this November.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in various fields, and future prospects for cooperation in all areas of mutual interest were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz