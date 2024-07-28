COP29 preparations discussed at UNESCO World Heritage Committee session

28 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were discussed at the event "World Heritage, Biodiversity and Climate: Mobilizing Action and Finance" organized within the framework of the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC46), Azernews reports.

"Today Azerbaijan delegation attended side event World Heritage, Biodiversity and Climate: Mobilizing Action and Finance held in the framework of UNESCO WHC46. Representative of Azerbaijan Mr Faig Mutallimov spoke about policy of Azerbaijan on this issue. He informed [the attendees] about COP29" reads a post by National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO on X.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku in November 2024.

---

