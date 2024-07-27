Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

27 July 2024 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

The number of weapons and ammunition discovered in the liberated areas between July 19 and 26 has been disclosed, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was reported that from Khankendi, 24 automatic rifles, one machine gun, nine shotguns, 28 grenades, 29 detonators, 441 shells, five bayonets and knives, 93 magazine clips, 3,118 rounds of various calibers, and other ammunition were found. From Shusha, one machine gun, 50 grenades, seven explosives, three shells, and 320 rounds of various calibers were discovered.

Additionally, as a result of the measures taken, from the Khojali area, eight automatic rifles, three shotguns, 64 shells, 121 grenades, 11 magazine clips, two detonators, 30 improvised explosive devices, 20 capsule detonators, three flares, 57 rounds of gunpowder, one mine detector, and 1,040 rounds of various calibers were found and seized. From Kalbajar, one automatic rifle, three magazine clips, and 59 rounds of ammunition were discovered and confiscated.

