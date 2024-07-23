Azerbaijan Army conducts Sniper Training Course [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Under the training plan for 2024, the Sniper Training Course was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

Conforming to the training program, the servicemen learnt the tactical and technical features of sniper rifles and improved practical fire training skills.

During the course, snipers accomplished the tasks on selecting a firing position, camouflage and detecting targets located at different distances and their destruction by precise fire.

