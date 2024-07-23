Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss possible support to Baku's demining activities

23 July 2024 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The possible support of Serbia for Azerbaijan's humanitarian mine clearance activities has been discussed, Azernews reports.

This matter was discussed during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Samir Poladov, and Serbia's military attaché to Azerbaijan, Colonel Mile Čeliković.

During the meeting, the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan, the level of contamination of the territories with mines and unexploded ordnance, the humanitarian mine clearance activities carried out by the Agency, and the "International Advanced Practice and Training Center for Mine Action" to be established in our country were discussed.

Additionally, an exchange of views was held on the possible support from Serbia for the humanitarian mine clearance activities being implemented in Azerbaijan.

