Azerbaijan invites Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials to COP29 [PHOTO]

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Iraq Nasir Mammadov held several meetings within the framework of his visit to the city of Erbil, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the diplomat.

Bu gün Ərbil şəhərinə səfər çərçivəsində region başçısı cənab Neçirvan Bərzaniyə ünvanlanmış COP29-a dəvət məktubunu region başçısının administrasiyasının rəhbəri Fauzi Həririyə, İKR baş naziri cənab Məsrur Bərzaniyə isə ünvanlanmış dəvət məktubunu regionun xarici əlaqələr

"Today, within the framework of the visit to the city of Erbil, the invitation letter addressed to the head of the region (Iraqi Kurdistan Region - Note) Mr. Nechirvan Barzani to the COP29 was presented to the head of the administration of the head of the region, Fauzi Hariri, and the invitation letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Masrur Barzani, was presented to the head of the region's foreign relations department, Safin Dizayi. I did," the post said.

Before that, the ambassador of Azerbaijan met with the consul general of Turkiye in Erbil.

