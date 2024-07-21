Second working day of II Global Media Forum kicks off in Shusha

21 July 2024 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

The second working day of the II Global Media Forum is starting in Shusha.

Azernews reports that Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, will officially welcome the participants.

Later, the forum will continue its work in panels.

In the first panel, which will be moderated by Ghida Fakhry, host and Chief Producer of TRT World, participants will discuss the topic "Impact Assessment: Defining the Scope of Disinformation."

The topic of the second panel of the day will be "Policies and Initiatives to Build a more resilient society against disinformation".

These discussions will be moderated by Ezzeddine Abdelmoula, a representative of "Al-Jazeera" Research Center.

To recall more than 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including information agencies of about 30 countries, 3 international organizations, and 82 media organizations participated in the forum held on the topic "Exposure of false information: fight against disinformation".

---

