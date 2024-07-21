President: I hope that after elections there will be more understanding in Washington and Europe about Azerbaijan

21 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

“We openly, sometimes publicly and sometimes privately, deliver the message that Azerbaijani interests in the Southern Caucasus must be observed. If anybody wants to ignore our interest, it will be a mistake, a miscalculation, and again, a disappointment,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation.”

“So, I hope that changes will occur, regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections. To be absolutely frank, we also think that part of the anti-Azerbaijani actions was motivated by the campaign. They need Armenian voices. They need Armenian votes. And that's why maybe they do these things. I don't know. That's my humble assessment. I just want to be absolutely fair in my judgments, but nevertheless, regardless of the outcome, I hope that there will be more understanding in Washington and Europe about Azerbaijan, its potential, and its role,” the head of state added.

