President: I hope that after elections there will be more understanding in Washington and Europe about Azerbaijan
“We openly, sometimes publicly and sometimes privately, deliver the message that Azerbaijani interests in the Southern Caucasus must be observed. If anybody wants to ignore our interest, it will be a mistake, a miscalculation, and again, a disappointment,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation.”
“So, I hope that changes will occur, regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections. To be absolutely frank, we also think that part of the anti-Azerbaijani actions was motivated by the campaign. They need Armenian voices. They need Armenian votes. And that's why maybe they do these things. I don't know. That's my humble assessment. I just want to be absolutely fair in my judgments, but nevertheless, regardless of the outcome, I hope that there will be more understanding in Washington and Europe about Azerbaijan, its potential, and its role,” the head of state added.
