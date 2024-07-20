President: We would prefer coverage of events in our country and in neighborhood to be objective

20 July 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

“We would prefer the coverage of events in our country and in the neighborhood to be objective,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

“If it is not objective due to some misinformation, we don't mind, but if it is a deliberate media attack, a deliberate attempt to discredit what we're doing, of course, the question is, why it's happening. But I think the more time passes, the more reality in political circles in the West appear to treat Azerbaijan as an equal partner,” the head of state emphasized.

