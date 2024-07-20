Shusha to host 2nd Global Media Forum [VIDEOS]

20 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on the fight against disinformation will be held on July 20-22, Azernews reports.

The forum will feature four panel sessions on “Impact assessment: scoping disinformation,” “Policies and initiatives to build a more resilient society against disinformation,” The impact of artificial intelligence on reality, media and disinformation: Promoting media literacy,” and “Climate movement and media.”

During the panel sessions, officials from different countries, media and civil society representatives, representatives of international organizations and media experts will come together to exchange views and experiences.

The forum participants will be informed about the preparations carried out regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the fight against the impacts of climate change at the country level, as well as the sustainable approach in the restoration and reconstruction works implemented in the liberated areas.

The Forum, which will be attended by more than 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, 3 international organizations and 82 media entities, will provide a platform for joint discussions and action for the participants.

The 1st Shusha Global Media Forum was held on July 21-23 last year. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the 1st Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”. The head of state addressed the opening ceremony and answered questions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz