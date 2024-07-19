Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Yukselish competition as catalyst for talent and leadership

19 July 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

At the official opening ceremony for the final stage of the "Yukselish" competition, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the unique role the competition plays in testing abilities, fostering creativity, and nurturing innovative skills for the development of human capital and leadership, Azernews reports.

Minister Jabbarov stated, “The significance of human capital in shaping the role of states and societies in the modern world cannot be overstated. The prosperity of nations is closely linked to their human capital. Throughout Azerbaijan’s journey to independence, we have witnessed world-class leadership during the era of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and continuing with President Ilham Aliyev.”

He also highlighted that the competition is held under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev and that efforts are continuously made to enhance the competition each year through the introduction of new formats and the incorporation of lessons learned from past experiences.

