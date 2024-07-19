19 July 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

France's policy of arming Armenia and distancing it from the path of peace leads to the rise of tensions in the South Caucasus. Armenia's militarization reduces the already low mutual trust between Baku and Yerevan, increasing the risk of war.

France's military support for Armenia also violates international law. The former Garabagh conflict should have been resolved through four UN Security Council resolutions, which demanded Armenia's withdrawal from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Today, France's disregard for these resolutions by supplying arms to Armenia is naturally against international law.

It should be noted that Paris's policy of arming Yerevan stems from the strong influence of the Armenian diaspora in the country. Unfortunately, the Armenian lobby seems to have more say in government decisions than the French public. This indicates that French-Armenian relations are driven by emotion and unprofessionalism rather than pragmatism.

At a time when peace talks are taking place between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the first time in 30 years, the French president's slander against Azerbaijan instead of supporting peace reflects the country’s colonial roots.

While many Western countries, like Hungary and the United Kingdom, are strengthening their relations with Azerbaijan, France uses its EU leader status to strain relations with Baku. This step not only disrupts stability in the South Caucasus but also risks other EU countries losing a strong partner in the oil and gas sector, like Azerbaijan.

Despite Armenia's government making peace-oriented moves, it might initiate provocations against Azerbaijan again with strong support. History shows that Armenians have engaged in such duplicitous acts.

No one can guarantee that Pashinyan’s government, which accepted the peace process under the logical thinking brought by defeat, will not deviate from peace with the support of the US and France. It is no coincidence that right after the news that the US would send a representative to the Armenian army, Nikol Pashinyan avoided meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the 4th European Political Community summit in Oxford, UK. This shows that the Armenian government may backtrack on its promises with confidence derived from any external support.

France takes advantage of this opportunity and aims to expand its colonial policy in the South Caucasus. Although Paris talks about peace and stability, it shows double standards by supplying arms to Armenia. This policy creates a negative perception of France in the international community and complicates its role as an objective mediator.

Armenia’s economic situation is weak, and France's arming policy worsens it. The financial resources allocated to armament could improve the social welfare and economic development of the Armenian population, potentially reducing the country's dependency on foreign aid. Additionally, France’s military support limits Yerevan's ability to pursue an independent policy, increasing its reliance on external influences.

France's military support for Armenia disrupts stability in the South Caucasus, violates international law, shows double standards, and harms the economy. While serving short-term political goals, this policy could harm both Armenia and the region in the long run. Azerbaijan opposes this policy and condemns every provocative action.

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to get out of the situation with a very strange answer to Azerbaijan's concern about the rapid arming of Armenia. He connects this with the fact that Armenia has a sovereign right and tries to prove himself justified in both arming it and preparing for a new war.

Then a question goes to Mr. Macron:

What is the need to rapidly arm Armenians on the eve of peace talks in the South Caucasus?

If we go back to thirty years ago, you can better see who was the invader and who was subjected to invasion during the former Garabagh conflict. You know very well that the people of Azerbaijan were the victims of genocide, vandalism, and the destruction of historical cultural monuments, mosques, and native houses in Garabagh and beyond.

When did Azerbaijan attack or occupy its historical territory, Yerevan, Karki, or West Zangazur? Now, in the face of this question, doesn't the re-arming of Armenia seem like a new invasion plan of France?

Certainly, Armenia, as well as all the independent states in the South Caucasus, have a sovereign right to expand their relations, and every country has the right to strengthen its military potential by using this right without contradiction. In addition to being the most reliable partner of the states in the European Union, Azerbaijan also balances both Western and Eastern partnerships in the direction of strengthening its military potential. This partnership serves the national interests of the country without turning against any neighbouring state. The thoughts of the French president regarding Armenia clearly reveal their provocative character. Without a war and without any preparation or intention for it, official Paris pushing Yerevan to war and unjustifiably creating a war panic is more like dragging the region into a new war than supporting Armenia.

