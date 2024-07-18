Azerbaijan's Hajiyev: Baku appreciates London's peace initiative

18 July 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the UK's peace initiative, Azernews reports, citing Hikmat Hajiyev, the Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, as he responded to the media.

It should be noted that Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declined the proposed meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the European Political Community meeting in London. The initiative for the meeting was proposed by the United Kingdom.

Hajiyev recalled that a similar meeting was proposed in the format of the Munich Security Conference, where a meeting took place between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“At the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated at the beginning of the meeting, which then continued in a bilateral format between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The UK, as the host, proposed a meeting in the same format,” he said.

The Assistant to the President noted that while Armenia talks about peace on various platforms, its refusal to participate in a meeting that serves to advance the peace agenda is incomprehensible, and the international community should assess this.

