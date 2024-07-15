Self-torturing in Muharram, month in Islamic calendar - And what is real Islam? [COMMENTARY]

15 July 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has historically been a place where various religions and cultures have intersected. Over the centuries, different religious beliefs, such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism, have existed in this region. Currently, the majority of the population is Muslim, and harmony is maintained among the various sects of Islam.

It should be noted that the Constitution of Azerbaijan ensures religious freedom, granting every citizen the right to freely choose and practice their religion. In addition to laws regulating the activities of religious communities, the government also supports the promotion of religious tolerance and multiculturalism. To promote religious tolerance and multiculturalism, educational institutions and communities conduct awareness-raising activities. Since the majority of Azerbaijan's population is Muslim, religious holidays, especially Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, are significant enough to be considered holidays.

One of the months of special importance for Muslims is Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Different sects observe this month with various activities. Some groups, particularly during Muharram, engage in traditions such as self-torturing and hitting themselves with chains, which aim to change the objectives of Islam. Others involve children in these gatherings, believing it strengthens their religious beliefs.

But what is the reality?

In a comment for Azernews on the issue, theologian Tural Irfan stated that engaging in such masochistic acts during this month contradicts Islamic teachings.

“Self-torturing and hitting oneself during Muharram are not in line with Islam. These are Persian traditions. The Islamic Prophet prohibited such acts during mourning. In general, holding mourning ceremonies for more than three days is not allowed by Sharia law.”

It is worth noting that the significance of Muharram lies in the event of Ashura, the 10th day of the month, when the unjust battle between the grandson of the Islamic Prophet, Hussein, and the then Arab Caliph Yazid took place in the Karbala Desert. During this battle, Hussein and his family were subjected to torture, captivity, and ultimately death.

The expert sees no issue with commemorating this event annually. However, he believes that excessive ceremonies held in the name of the Prophet's grandson aim to discredit Islam.

“Superstitious ceremonies held in the name of Imam Hussein directly insult Imam Hussein, the Ahl al-Bayt (family of Prophet Muhammed), and the Prophet. Those who engage in such acts betray Imam Hussein, reflecting the remorse of those who killed him.”

The expert also emphasised the importance of children’s participation in these gatherings.

“Involving children in such activities is wrong. In Islam, religious practices become obligatory after reaching the age of maturity. Using children for superstitious purposes is sinful. The nonsensical rituals, superstitions, strange behaviours, shouting, and horror in these gatherings cause severe psychological trauma to children.”

The theologian stated that such acts could lead to children growing up with a spirit of hatred.

“These actions lead to children growing up with a spirit of sectarianism, hatred, and anger. Taking children to Muharram gatherings can have serious consequences. A person should freely think about and accept their religion and beliefs after reaching maturity. Children participate in these gatherings under the insistence of their parents, performing acts they do not fully understand. These gatherings are organized and encouraged by pseudo-religious figures, who are actually enemies of religion, financed from abroad.”

It is important to recall that Azerbaijan is internationally recognized for promoting religious tolerance and multiculturalism. Information about the achievements in this field is shared at various international events. Official Baku implements various cooperation programs with the United Nations and other international organizations to promote religious tolerance and multiculturalism.

Azerbaijan’s religious multiculturalism is one of the important factors ensuring the country’s peace and harmony. The efforts of the state and society in this area contribute to Azerbaijan’s recognition as a model of religious diversity and tolerance internationally.

