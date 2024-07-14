Azerbaijan commemorates national heroes Polad Hashimov and Ilgar Mirzayev

14 July 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

On July 14, the graves of Azerbaijan's national heroes, Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev, were visited in the Second Honor Alley to mark the fourth anniversary of their martyrdom, Azernews reports.

During the visit, it was highlighted that the Tovuz battles are remembered in Azerbaijan's military history as a decisive victory. The Azerbaijani Army demonstrated its capability to effectively counter any provocations and unexpected attacks from the enemy.

It was noted that during the Tovuz battles, the soldiers and high-ranking officers of the Azerbaijani Army displayed exemplary heroism and bravery, successfully thwarting the provocations instigated by Armenian forces. Although brave sons like Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev were martyred during these battles, their sacrifices were avenged. Inspired by these heroes, the younger generation went on to achieve remarkable feats during the 44-day Patriotic War, restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Following last year’s restoration of the constitutional order, this honorable mission was completed successfully. Today, the people of Azerbaijan proudly remember their national heroes and express deep gratitude for their sacrifices.

Ofelia Salmanova, the wife of Major General Polad Hashimov, stated that the National Hero's 25-year service in the Azerbaijan Army made him a symbol of heroism and victory. She said, "Polad Hashimov created a legacy of heroism that his students upheld with their bravery during the 44-day Patriotic War, liberating our occupied lands. His memory will forever be cherished by the Azerbaijani people. We honor all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and wish good health to our veterans."

Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Ilkin Movsumlu shared his memories of Polad Hashimov and Ilgar Mirzayev, saying, "I knew Polad Hashimov since 1992. We studied together at the former Baku Higher Joint Command School and served in the same platoon. Polad was always distinguished by his discipline, knowledge, and character. Ilgar Mirzayev was our classmate, but he specialized in artillery. Both were dedicated officers who served on the front lines. Their legacy will never be forgotten. Martyrs truly die only when they are forgotten, but sons like Polad and Ilgar have left an indelible mark."

Movsumlu also recounted how the martyrdom of Hashimov and Mirzayev impacted him, leading him to voluntarily join the counter-offensive operation on September 29, 2020, in the Sugovushan direction, saying, "I am proud to say that the sacrifices of all our martyrs, including Polad Hashimov and Ilgar Mirzayev, have been avenged."

The visit included performances of patriotic poems and songs by the pupils of the Vasif Movsumov Gulovsha village secondary school in the Yevlakh region.

