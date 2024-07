12 July 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has so far registered 519 authorised representatives of 20 political parties.

Azernews reports that the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, said these words at the meeting of the CEC held on July 12.

The CEC chairman called on other parties to participate in the election process.

