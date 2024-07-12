Azernews.Az

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completes his state visit to Pakistan [PHOTOS]

12 July 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on July 12, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Minister of Interior of Pakistan Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and other officials.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completes his state visit to Pakistan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
