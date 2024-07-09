First cohort completes summer module in Italy-Azerbaijan University program [PHOTOS]

9 July 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The first cohort of students from the Global Management and Politics (GMAP) program, jointly offered by ADA University (Azerbaijan) and Luiss Guido Carli University (Italy), as part of the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative, has completed their summer module in Rome, Azernews reports.

This milestone comes just two years after the signing of the academic agreement between ADA University and Luiss Guido Carli, marking a significant step towards strengthening academic collaboration between the two nations.

The purpose of this dual degree program is to integrate the expertise of Italian excellence with the innovative potential of "Made in Azerbaijan." To achieve this, a group of five ADA professors accompanied the students during the visit aiming to work with a focused team of experts of Made in Italy and guided the process. Over three weeks, students engaged in extensive visits to renowned Italian companies, participated in specialized lectures, and took part in debate sessions.

The summer module concluded with a closing ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 28, 2024. Rashad Aslanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy, Luca di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, and Aynura Huseynova, Advisor to the Vice-Rector of Academic Affairs for the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative, attended the ceremony and congratulated the participants on their achievements.

Rashad Aslanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy highlighted the importance of this academic project in the context of strategic cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, which has reached a level of maximum development, as confirmed by the numerous and continuous bilateral visits.

Luca di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan stated that this kind of program serves to deepen educational and cultural ties between our nations. Aynura Huseynova highlighted that the buildings for the Italy-Azerbaijan University, located within the ADA University campus in Baku, are nearing completion. In the meantime, many programs have already been started, including exchanges between teachers and students, as demonstrated by the "Focus on Management and Made in Italy", recently held at Luiss.

Representatives from Luiss Guido Carli University mentioned that our collaborative effort aims to harmonize the vision and teaching methodologies between the two academic institutions through the continuous mobility of students, teachers, and academic advisors.

It should be noted that the academic cooperation agreements regarding the Italy-Azerbaijan University were signed on September 1, 2022. This project was initially announced in the presence of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, alongside the Rector of ADA University, Hafiz Pashayev, and senior management from five prominent universities involved: Vice President of Luiss Guido Carli University, Paola Severino, Rector of Sapienza Università di Roma, Antonella Polimeni, Rector of Politecnico di Torino, Guido Saracco, Executive Vice Rector of Alma Mater Studiorum - Università di Bologna, Simona Tondelli, and Director of the Design Department of Politecnico di Milano, Alessandro Deserti.

