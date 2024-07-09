Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 9 2024

Kazakhstan MFA congratulates Azerbaijani diplomats

9 July 2024 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan MFA congratulates Azerbaijani diplomats
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (MFA) congratulated Azerbaijani diplomats on the occasion of their professional holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Kazakhstan Ministry on X.

"On the occasion of the Day of Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend our sincerest congratulations and warm wishes to our colleagues," the post reads.

Recall that every year on July, Azerbaijan marks 105th anniversary of the establishment of the first diplomatic service in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more