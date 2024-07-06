Azerbaijani President: Our strategic partnership in field of energy is very important

6 July 2024 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

“Our strategic partnership in the field of energy, including cooperation in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, is very important,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“The Digital Silk Road Project, which aims to create a fiber-optic telecommunication route between Europe and Asia via Azerbaijan along the Caspian seabed, is also one of the significant initiatives,” the head of state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz