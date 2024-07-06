President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan provides important transit services for Turkic states

6 July 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

“The expansion of the East-West transport corridor is one of our top priorities,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“The annual handling capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, an integral part of the Middle Corridor, has been increased from 1 million to 5 million tons thanks to additional investments by Azerbaijan,” the head of state mentioned.

“Azerbaijan, with the fleet of more than 50 commercial ships in the Caspian Sea, provides important transit services for Turkic states. In light of the increasing cargo transportation, six tankers and dry cargo vessels are currently under construction at the Baku Shipyard. Next year, our country’s ninth international airport will be commissioned in Lachin. The cargo handling capacity of the Alat International Trade Seaport will be expanded from 15 million to 25 million tons,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

