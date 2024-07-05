Brussels Conference shines light on Azerbaijan’s mine issue and humanitarian impact of landmines

5 July 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A conference titled "Confronting the Landmine Challenge: Environmental Implications and Policy Responses" was recently held in Brussels, organized by the Brussels Diplomatic Academy with support from the Azerbaijani Embassy, Azernews report.

The event aimed to explore the environmental and socio-economic impacts of landmines, and to discuss effective policy responses and best practices in demining efforts.

The conference brought together representatives from mine-affected countries including Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Chad, and Colombia, along with donor organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations Development Program. Experts, members of the diplomatic corps in Brussels, and over 50 participants from academia and business circles also attended.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), addressed the audience, highlighting Azerbaijan's challenges with landmines and their severe impact on lives, health, and the environment. With Azerbaijan set to host COP29 in 2024, Suleymanov stressed the global humanitarian and ecological significance of addressing the environmental consequences of landmines.

Samir Poladov, Deputy Chairman of ANAMA, detailed Azerbaijan's efforts in demining, including methods employed and ongoing restoration and reconstruction initiatives in liberated territories.

The conference also featured a special ceremony recognizing Belgium's new €250,000 contribution to Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining operations through the APOPO NGO. Representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belgium and Azerbaijan, alongside APOPO, underscored the importance of such contributions in tackling this critical issue.

---

