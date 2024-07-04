President of Kyrgyzstan to pay business visit to Azerbaijan

4 July 2024 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will pay a business visit to Azerbaijan on July 5-6, Azernews reports.

The head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Muratbek Azimbakiyev, informed about this.

Note that Azerbaijan is a very important partner for Kyrgyzstan. This partnership covers many areas, and the foundation of these relations was laid by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and is being successfully developed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Besides, Kyrgyzstan is home to over 20,000 Azerbaijanis who live in mainly Talas, Bishkek, and Kara-Balta.

Moreover, as part of diplomatic relations between the two states, on May 16, 2007, the Embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, the existence of similar history and culture between the two countries is another value that strengthens relations. Cultural relations between these nations are successfully developing.

