MFA: Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership to bring new dynamics to work of increasing contacts

4 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and China have been developing progressively in recent years. Sincere friendship and cooperative relations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and China gave great impetus to the development of our interstate relations, and this meeting once again showed that Azerbaijan-China political relations are at the highest level in history.

According to Azernews, these views were included in the press release of the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade.

Reminding that China always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan supports the "One China" policy, A. Hajizade noted: "During the meeting, the heads of state of Azerbaijan and China, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, trust, mutual support, mutual benefit and cooperation, our states decided to raise relations between them to a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership and issued a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership.

In addition, the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Routes for the China-Europe Railway Express", as well as "Belt and Road between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China The Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Acceleration of the Formation of the Cooperation Plan on the Initiative" is evidence of the upward development of relations between the two countries. At the same time, the agreement between the MFAs on unilaterally exempting Chinese citizens from entry visas to the country and the reciprocity of this at the next stage will promote the growth of tourism and relations between our peoples.

The Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is undeniable that the invitations of the leaders of the two countries to make mutual state visits to Azerbaijan and China will make an additional contribution to the development of relations.

"We are sure that the Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership will bring new dynamics to the work of increasing contacts, intensifying exchanges, and thus comprehensively deepening our cooperation, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of regional and international organizations. At the same time, our strategic partnership will boost our cooperation in economy, trade, transport, investments, and many other areas to a new level, both quantitatively and qualitatively," A. Hajizadeh said.

