Military Institute hosts event on military patriotism [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev has hosted an event on "Book’s influence on the military-patriotic upbringing of the youth" jointly organized by the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Ideological and Cultural Center of Ganja Garrison, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

In attendance at the event were the Military Institute’s leadership, officers, teachers, cadets, representatives of the Central Scientific Library of ANAS, the Chairman of the Zangezur Societies Public Union, and other guests.

The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers highlighted the book’s great role in upbringing the youth as true citizens in the military patriotism spirit, including in their enlightenment. The importance of increasing interest in the book among the younger generation was stressed.

The Acting Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Patriotic War Hero Nizami Movlanov expressed gratitude to the event’s participants and mentioned the need to hold such events on an ongoing basis.

In the end, representatives of the Central Scientific Library of ANAS presented 30 books to the Military Institute's library.

