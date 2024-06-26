Marches accompanied by military bands have started in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 June 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

On June 26, marches of military personnel started on various central streets and avenues of the capital, accompanied by military bands.

Azernews reports that the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played before the marches held on the occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day.

After that, military marches on five routes were started.

Military marches in Baku along the routes will continue until 12:00.

Marches in Baku Heydar Aliyev Palace - Bulbul Avenue - Nizami Cinema Center - Neftchilar Avenue - Azadlig Square - "AMAY" shopping center, Martyrs' Alley - "Towers of Fire" Complex - "Icherisheher" metro station - Castle Gate - Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater - Azneft Circle - Bahram Gur statue, Gazanfar Musabayov Park - Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev Street - Huseyn Javid Avenue - Huseyn Javid Park - Parliament Avenue - Martyrs' Alley, "Olympic Star" Sports and Entertainment Center - Samad Vurgun Street - Officers' Park - Baku State Circus - Heydar Aliyev Palace - Imaddin Nasimi statue - Neftchilar Avenue, Nariman Narimanov statue - Central Park - Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater - Winter Park - Heydar Aliyev Palace - Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan - 28 Mall Shopping Center routes are organized.

It should be noted that today, from 19:00 to 21:00, there will be exemplary performances of orchestras in the Sumgayit Seaside Boulevard area, Ganja, Shusha cities, and central streets and avenues of Barda region.

---

