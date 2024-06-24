Building of Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office is commissioned

24 June 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The administrative building of the prosecutor's office in Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi is being commissioned today, Azernews reports.

The ceremonial event is being held in this regard. The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, MPs, chairmen of NGOs, and other public representatives attended the event.

Khankendi is an ancient Azerbaijani land founded by Panahali Khan. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the 1920s, an autonomous region was created here without any legal, political or demographic grounds. After that, the problems of the Azerbaijani people began. As a result, in the late 1980s, Armenia declared war on Azerbaijan, supported the separatists, committed genocide and other heinous crimes against Azerbaijani people, and regrettably achieved their sordid aspirations. They believed that they would be able to keep these lands under occupation forever.

As a result of the Second Garabagh War in 2020, Azerbaijani sovereignty was established over the city of Khankendi, and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was restored.

As part of the Great Return program, today, Azerbaijanis live in the liberated Garabagh, holding their heads high. This year, the former IDPs return to Khankendi and other cities, including Khojaly, Shusha, Jabrayil, and Kalbadjar.

