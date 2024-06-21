Baku hosts 5th meeting of Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

21 June 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

The 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The platform was established in 2021 and held its meetings in Moscow and Baku.

"We have bilateral issues on our agenda. We will touch on regional security issues, a number of logistics and transport issues", said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (Air Center).

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said at the 5th meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of the "North-South" transport corridor.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues to actively invest in the development of this logistics structure: "Currently, work is being done to expand the transmission capacity of the Azerbaijani part of the corridor. Undoubtedly, this will benefit not only Azerbaijan and Russia, but the entire region."

Hikmet Hajiyev said that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the highest level.

According to him, this has already become a good tradition:

"Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the highest level. "Common culture, history and mutual respect have contributed to the development of these relations."

H. Hajiyev noted that this was possible thanks to mutual understanding between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The assistant of the president emphasized that currently there is a trend of strengthening and development of relations between the two countries in economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields:

"Azerbaijan expands relations with more than 70 subjects of Russia, there are more than 10 agreements on commercial-economic, scientific-technical, cultural relations between the regions of the neighboring country and Azerbaijani partners."

