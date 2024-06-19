Kenyan state television on common struggle against neo-colonialism

19 June 2024 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

They talked about the activities of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) in Kenya to combat neo-colonialism.

According to Azernews, Kenyan state television has prepared a report on the activities of the NTC and the issues raised by the initiative group in the fight against decolonization and human rights in New Caledonia and other colonies.

The report mentions that BIG called on France to stop the policy of neo-colonialism and ensure the right of self-determination of the Kanak people. At the same time, NGO representatives continue to present the real situation regarding these issues to the international community.

"BTQ has already held a number of international events on the political, economic and cultural consequences of colonialism in New Caledonia and other French colonies. During the discussions, the issue of unfair distribution of natural resources was raised," said a report by Kenyan state television.

Before that, a hybrid conference called "Decolonization, international diplomacy and the role of communication in the modern world" was held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with the support of BTQ .

About 30 representatives of Azerbaijani and Kenyan mass media, leaders and members of the national independence movement, and political parties of New Caledonia and French Guiana, which suffered from French colonialism, took part in the conference.

At the conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Caledonia, Mikael Forrest, the President of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana, Maurice Pindar, the member of the international section of the MDES movement from French Guiana, Dominique Montet, expressed their views on the latest events in Caledonia and answered the questions of journalists.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Abbas Abbasov, spoke at the event. actively works to end colonialism in the world in the 21st century, contributes to the decolonization process by establishing:

"BTQ, a non-governmental organization established within the framework of the movement with the participation of representatives of peoples suffering from colonialism, supports the fair struggle of peoples who wish to be freed from colonialism based on the norms and principles of international law. Our organization constantly brings the current situation in the colonies to the attention of the world community through international platforms in the relevant institutions of the UN, including the Human Rights Council, as well as the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, represented by the Non-Aligned Movement and other relevant organizations, and this activity is developing on a rising line.

BTQ was established on July 6, 2023, by the participants of the "Complete elimination of colonialism" conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BTQ supports the struggle for freedom of peoples living in different regions of the world who are still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

