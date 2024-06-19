Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan clarifies issue of delays in visa issuance

19 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian Embassy is aware of delays in issuing visas.

According to Azernews, the Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Canfrancesco, said this while commenting on the journalists' question.

"We are aware of this issue and we are working on it equally in Rome and here. We are studying the essence of the issue in order to find the best solution," the diplomat told reporters.

He noted that the increase in the number of applications for visas from Azerbaijan to Italy is gratifying, because it is an indicator of the growing interest in the country.

"However, we are also dissatisfied with the fact that a lot of time is spent waiting for the visa. However, these are the standards of the European Union, not at the national level, and we cannot do anything," the ambassador said.

