29th High-Level Meeting is good platform for exchange of ideas, says former CEO

19 June 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

I believe that the 29th High-Level Meeting is a very important event for both exchanging ideas and discussing the knowledge gained in the past in order not to make the same mistakes in the international negotiations on climate change, and at the same time to really achieve the elimination of climate change.

According to Azernews, Walter Fast, the former CEO of the Swiss Development and Cooperation Agency, said these words in his statement to the media.

He noted that Azerbaijan is a very good country and its people are hardworking.

