We do not consider France's policy in S Caucasus effective, Hajiyev says

19 June 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

We do not consider France's policy in the South Caucasus effective.

Azernews reports that Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said this in a statement to journalists.

According to him, this policy of France is harmful and contradicts the peace agenda in the region.

"It does not contribute to the advancement of the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. The normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially the results obtained on April 19 regarding the delimitation of the borders, on December 7, the supreme leaders of the two countries The implementation of a policy of militarization in the region in a situation where serious steps are taken towards the peaceful transformation of the South Caucasus as a whole is a serious blow to the normalization process It is a name that will serve as a kind of encouragement. That is why France's policy of militarization, especially the provision of offensive weapons to Armenia, and the expansion of military cooperation between Armenia and France, is a matter of serious concern. We believe that France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a more responsible policy should be implemented".

H. Hajiyev said that Armenia is a state that has invaded and invaded the South Caucasus region.

"This is an experience based on the real policy of Armenia. The people and state of Azerbaijan have also suffered from this. Therefore, the rearming of the occupying-aggressive state and the implementation of the policy of militarization will never happen. in any case, it cannot be considered a responsible policy".

