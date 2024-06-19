COP29 to strengthen confidence as part of success of Azerbaijan, UN Official says

19 June 2024 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

The success of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will not only be the success of Azerbaijan, but this event will strengthen confidence in the COP in general.

According to Azernews, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the chairperson of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, said this at a high-level meeting held in Baku on the topic "The road to COP29: Sustainable and sustainable future".

"We have heard the words 'incentive COP', 'inclusive COP', 'financial COP'. In my opinion, these three criteria are the basis of the expected success of COP29", he said.

The chairwoman noted that the participants of the high-level meeting want to be a part of the success of COP29 and become ambassadors.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku in November this year. The decision was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within the framework of the event, the capital of Azerbaijan will receive about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.

---

