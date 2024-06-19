President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 29th High-Level Meeting organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center

19 June 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” kicked off in Baku as a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has addressed the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Azernews presents the full speech of the President:

Dear meeting participants,

Dear friends,

I sincerely welcome you at the opening of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), which operates guided by the eminent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi’s philosophical thought and progressive ideas, as well as by universal values and principles, has swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence and transformed into one of the world’s leading international institutions in a short span of time.

The initiatives launched by the NGIC and its new approaches in addressing the pressing issues in the global agenda are commended and highly appreciated in the international arena.

For a long time, tackling climate change has remained among the top priority matters in the global agenda. Climate crisis and its consequences, a shared problem for humanity, have hampered countries’ sustainable development and prosperity, significantly impacting ordinary people’s daily lives and lifestyles.

As you know, late last year, by the unanimous decision of the states worldwide, the Republic of Azerbaijan was honored to be chosen as a host of the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). I wish to state that Azerbaijan is fully vested in the preparations for COP29, and spares no effort to solidify solidarity for a green, fair, inclusive and sustainable world, ensuring positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future.

Our country will seek cooperation with other nations to identify smart solutions in tackling climate change that concerns all of humanity. In the meantime, we are open to engagement with non-governmental organizations and think tanks that are eager to contribute to this cause. In this regard, I highly appreciate the efforts by the Center’s valuable members and partners alike in supporting us by sharing their vast knowledge and expertise throughout this 3-day event in Baku and liberated city of Zangilan, with respect to the preparations for COP29.

Despite significant steps taken so far by the international community to prevent global warming, there are still new challenges and aggravating threats ahead of us. Furthermore, it is an already universally recognized reality that we are running out of time to mobilize the international community’s efforts and undertake joint emergency measures and urgent actions to limit global warming to 1,5 C°.

The COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025. Our ultimate objective is to agree on a new collective quantified goal to address the increasing financial burden faced by developing nations in coping with climate change. This investment in our shared future represents a collective responsibility toward both present and future generations. Azerbaijan will take all the necessary measures to ensure advancing these negotiations in transparency and inclusivity, as well as accelerating the implementation of previous commitments and pledges.

In the meantime, addressing the challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States, which are most impacted by the negative consequences of climate change, will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda.

Having assumed the Presidency of this esteemed event, Azerbaijan will spare no effort to foster genuine and result-oriented dialogue with all the parties to advance the COP process, ensure efficient climate action and conclude the COP29 with successful outcomes.

I believe that in the coming days, discussions among NGIC members on mitigation and adaptation, financing, climate change impacts on biodiversity, water and food security, the current state of affairs in food and agriculture sectors, as well as deliberations on such topics as science, technology and innovation will contribute to advancing climate action agenda and making critical decisions for our planet in preparation for COP29.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish the 29th High-Level Meeting every success.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 June 2024

