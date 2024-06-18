The emergence of new diseases is also related to climate change, Harmanci says

18 June 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The emergence of new diseases is also related to climate change.

According to Azernews, this was said by the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, in a statement to journalists within the framework of the "Forecasting Healthy Futures" Global Summit held in Baku before the COP29.

She said that the emergence of new diseases is also related to the lack of knowledge and unpredictability.

"Healthcare workers do not have the necessary knowledge about this. However, the issue is quite serious and real. People should understand that they can solve this problem."

