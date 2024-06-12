Azerbaijan transfers 21 more families to Shusha [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of relocating residents to the city of Shusha, resettling 21 families (85 people), Azernews reports.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reaches 126, comprising 491 individuals.

The end of the Garabagh conflict was a real turning point for the entire Caucasus region. The start of the Great Return to the liberated territories already indicates great confidence and prospects for the future.

