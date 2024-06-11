Azerbaijan's tea traditions highlighted in UNESCO [PHOTOS]

International Tea Day has been celebrated at UNESCO headquarters with the participation of the permanent representatives of the tea-producing member countries of the organisation, Azernews reports.

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21. The resolution was adopted on December 21, 2019, and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to lead the observance of the day.

International Tea Day draws attention to the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea worldwide.

Tea Day promotes and fosters collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.

Azerbaijan's stand at the event was set up by Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan and Togrul Narimanbayov Association with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

At the event, the UNESCO Deputy Director General Sin Ku and the permanent representatives of the tea-producing countries spoke about tea.

The speakers underlined that tea is considered the most consumed drink after water.

They also stated that tea production and processing are one of the main sources of income for millions of families in developing countries, and the main means of livelihood for the poorest families in less developed countries.

The participants of the event noted that the tea industry is actually the main source of income and export for some poor countries.

Tea parties were organised by permanent missions to UNESCO in accordance with the traditions of each country.

Azerbaijani and Turkish tea stands, which were side by side at the event, attracted great public attention.

The Azerbaijani tea stand decorated with national souvenirs displayed French-language publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on monuments of cultural and historical heritage included in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The stand also showcased pear cups, souvenirs depicting national musical instruments.

Visitors were informed about the Azerbaijan river and were given publications in French.

At the event, art works inspired by Shusha, made by the students of the Natavan school operating in Paris.

In the artistic part of the event, the art representatives of the participating countries presented their national music and dances.

Tea Traditions in Azerbaijan

There is nothing better than to start a day with tea in Azerbaijan. The country has rich tea traditions which are passed from one generation to another.

For Azerbaijanis tea is associated with warmth and hospitality. Tradition says that one should not allow the guest to leave the house without at least one cup of tea.

In Azerbaijan, people drink tea from a special glass called "armudu" (literally pear-like glass).

Tea also occupied a special place in the matchmaking ceremony, which was called "Heri". Everything about this ceremony is very symbolic.

If the tea is served without sugar, that is a sign that the chances for a marriage agreement are very low; conversely, if the tea is served with sugar, it means that there will be a wedding.

Azerbaijani tea lovers can't imagine their lives without visiting traditional tea houses called chaykhana. Here, men usually drink tea, while playing backgammon (nard) and reading the newspaper.

The country also hosts numerous festivals, gathering true tea connoisseurs.

The festival guests have a great opportunity to enjoy tea varieties as well as try traditional dishes and sweets of the participating countries.

