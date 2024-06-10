Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise carries out joint activities [VIDEO]

10 June 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Special forces demonstrated high professionalism in the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise held in Azerbaijan. At the next stage of the joint exercise, the location point of the imaginary enemy was determined, a sudden attack was carried out by an anti-aircraft missile, and its manpower was neutralised, Azernews reports.

The tasks of the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise are successfully accomplished by the special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

