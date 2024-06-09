Combatting cybercrime: Ongoing educational initiatives in Beylagan

9 June 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

To combat cybercrime, ongoing educational initiatives are being conducted in Beylagan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Beylagan District Police Department has been actively informing residents about cybercrimes. They emphasize the importance of avoiding suspicious links and refraining from sharing personal or bank card details to prevent falling victim to online scams.

To reinforce this message, warning signs have been strategically placed around ATMs and payment terminals in densely populated areas.

