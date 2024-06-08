Azerbaijan elected member of UN ECOSOC

8 June 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Economic and Social Council of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan won the membership with 148 votes in the competitive voting and will serve on the council for the third time from 2025 to 2027.

It was previously a member of the Economic and Social Council from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2017 to 2019. In addition to Azerbaijan, 20 other countries were elected as members of the Council.

The Economic and Social Council is one of the six main bodies of the UN. The Council was established on June 26, 1945, and coordinates the economic and social activities of the organization's 15 specialized agencies, 9 functional commissions, and 5 regional commissions according to the UN Charter.

Today, alongside the official start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) chairmanship, Azerbaijan's election as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council is another manifestation of our country's increasing influence in the international arena.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz